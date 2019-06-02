Transcript for Woman's bound body discovered in suitcase

A disturbing discovery in a wealthy New York City suburb a woman's body was found stopped and soup case. Along the road in Greenwich Connecticut police say she was between eighteen and thirty years old. And her hands and feet were found the medical examiner is trying to determine her identity and how she died. Investigators believe she was killed somewhere else. Health officials in Washington State say they figured our how the current measles outbreak began they say a person from a foreign country was the first to contract the disease. And that person came in contact with a large group of unvaccinated children. Officials say those kids then went to public places infecting others at least fifty cases are confirmed more than 100 other people are being monitored.

