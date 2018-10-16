Transcript for 13-year-old girl missing after parents found dead

We begin this morning with that breaking news a mystery in Wisconsin and AMBER Alert issued for a missing teenager she vanished after parents were discovered. Murdered inside their house. This morning the urgent search for teenage girl in Wisconsin. We have lost thirteen year old girl who vanished and we need to get a hold of her and make sure she's okay. Sheriff's deputies and Barry county seat thirteen year old Jimmy Qualls banished her mother of father found dead in their home. I heard one shot in the second shot was even hollering at their specialty car backfiring something quite large. Investigators say a 911 call came from inside the calls home around 1 AM Monday but they don't know who made the emergency call the line silent. When police arrived Jamie was nowhere to be found investigators complications in the house but won't confirm how Jamie's parents died. Something took place at just don't know what and that's. Part of the problem for some of the frustration there are. Authorities are trying to figure out of Jamie laughter and our own or was taken they're now taking her social media counsel looking for any clues on her whereabouts. They were very very quiet people very. For themselves. It Jamie's middle school parents are praying she'll be found safe. I'm hoping and praying. With God's help in the community that we all rally around each other and help find this girl bring her home. Deputies have use drones and Everett equipment to try to find Jamie. But they haven't turned up any clues.

