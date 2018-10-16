-
Now Playing: 13-year-old girl missing after parents found dead
-
Now Playing: Breaking the glass ceiling on Wall Street
-
Now Playing: Teacher overcome with emotion as former student reveals she's giving him her kidney
-
Now Playing: Elizabeth Warren reveals proof of Native American ancestry
-
Now Playing: Woman appears to call 911 after alleging a 9-year-old black boy groped her
-
Now Playing: Idaho official resigns over hunting-photo flap
-
Now Playing: Video: White woman refuses black man entry into building
-
Now Playing: Trumps get firsthand look at hurricane's destruction
-
Now Playing: Trump points to 'rogue killers' in journalist's disappearance
-
Now Playing: Nearly $1 billion up for grabs in Mega Millions, Powerball
-
Now Playing: Woman plunges to her death after parachute fails
-
Now Playing: Model fatally shot in the neck while driving to work: Authorities
-
Now Playing: Brutal cold sweeps across US as winter makes early appearance
-
Now Playing: Woman fired after blocking black man from entering his apartment building
-
Now Playing: College football team really stepped up the halftime show's game
-
Now Playing: 28-year-old woman dies after being shot while driving in Georgia
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Michael recovery slow and steady in the Florida Panhandle
-
Now Playing: Families struggle to recover after Hurricane Michael's rampage
-
Now Playing: Parkland students speak out about their new book
-
Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: Inside a migrant detention facility