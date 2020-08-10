Transcript for 34 people at White House test positive for COVID-19

This morning to corona virus outbreak at the White House growing. An internal memo obtained by ABC news revealing at least 34 people have now tested positive. Up from 24 Wednesday afternoon and now another top military official as positive after attending a meeting with the joint chiefs general Gary Thomas is second in command of the Marine Corps although one of the joint chiefs are now in isolation after Coast Guard admiral Charles Ray tested positive. Meanwhile president trump returning to the Oval Office Wednesday his doctors saying the president has been symptom free for over 24 hours. I went in I wasn't really so hot. And within a very short period of time they gave me re Jenner on its gold read general on and other things do but I think this was the key but they gave me region around. And it was like unbelievable. I felt good the president releasing this video from the White House I want everybody. To be given the same treatment as your president. Because I feel great I feel like perfect. Trump's chief of staff reassuring the public that the Oval Office since taking precautions we've got safety protocols there. That are. Not only from the PP standpoint but from. A ventilation standpoint. But the White House now facing unprecedented criticism from the prestigious new England journal of medicine over the administration's handling of the pandemic. Writing in a scathing editorial that US leaders have taken a crisis and turned it into a tragedy 32 states and territories are now seen a rise in covic cases. Some Ares of the country are now facing new closures and restrictions now. Yeah. Anger erupting in New York City as hundreds of orthodox Jewish men set fire to face masks. Protesting a shut down the takes effect today in neighborhoods were cases are spiking. It can't the mayor targeting religious communities we are doing without any health emergency. In Boston schools now ponting their reopening plants. A new forecast predicts New England the New York City area and Horry get you can see the most concerning rates of infection in the next month. We can happen 300000. To 400000. Deaths. That would be Jess so tragic if that happens. And now Wisconsin opening a field hospital at the state fairgrounds after a record number of hospitalizations. More criticism of the White House from the CDC's former director calling the administration's handling of the pandemic a slaughter. The White House responding that every decision at this CDC has been dated driven. Kenneth Mona all right Andrea could do you think you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.