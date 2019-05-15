Transcript for Alabama lawmakers approve bill to effectively ban abortion

We begin with breaking news overnight setting off a new legal battle over abortion lawmakers and Alabama have now approved a bill that would effectively ban abortion in the state this group could have nationwide consequences already in a lawsuit has been announced that could send this issue back to the Supreme Court ABC's Trevor alt has the. Good morning to Dane Kenneth yet this is the latest in a string of state level abortion bans that's causing controversy across the United States but this Alabama bill goes further than any of them and makes it illegal to perform an abortion. In almost every instance. My demo and the it would be the most restrictive abortion law in America after a passionate fight mr. price the Alabama senate passing a bill effectively banning abortion but making it a felony for the doctor to perform the procedure the bill's authors say they hope to appeal to the Supreme Court. The challenge the 1973. Decision of Roe vs. Wade which legalized abortion nationwide. Earlier trying to keep it gestures that life. Was to address that issue that reversed his wife it was just jotted down which uses that may be in the landmark person. This bill going a step further than the so called heart beat bill's passing in Georgia Kentucky Ohio and Mississippi the Alabama measure only allows exemptions where the woman's health is at risk. In cases of rape or incest the woman would still have to carry a pregnancy to term. I apologize to women of Alabama for this arcane knowledge that we pants. As the bill was debated protesters outside some dressed hand. I may tale it is all about women's autonomy because women have been pretty much treated like breeding factories and we believe that this is what laws like this do. The bill now only needs the governor signature but will likely be facing an almost immediate legal challenge. After the vote pass the ACLU of Alabama announcing plans for a lawsuit calling the measure an unconstitutional. Ban. But punish his victims of rape and incest. With the supreme court's conservative majority overturning the established precedent of Roe vs. Wade is a possibility infect justice Stephen Breyer a liberal justice. Wrote this week about another rulings that it causes one to wonder. What cases the court will overrule next jutting Kenneth Becky. Trevor this is far from over thank you.

