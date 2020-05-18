Transcript for American Idol season finale

No stage have no problems. Katy Perry tilting her new single it's easy is it a mesmerizing performance. Using a green screen and groundbreaking visual technology. The finale of American Idol a far cry from the days of crying Kelly Clarkson. Instead the top seven performed from home Katie vinyl and Luke also pulling double duty performing. Luke serving up his summary of them one Margarita. Edition I'm. It was a night of mega stars performing mega hits Oscar nominees in the air revote joined by this season's finalists in a tribute to meet the Franklin. I'm head to yeah. And remember Doug teicher to garbage man with the golden voice. We'll Sunday night he joined Rascal Flatts virtually for bless the broken road. And the road ending an idol history the next American idols were twenty Swanson. It is. It just say. Three. Samantha Diaz AJ just stand the public finger is the first idol ever crown remotely. And finally Lional Richie wrapping up the show's eighteenth season but the remake of we are the world. Joined by some of idols most famous a lot. Kelli Pickler lord Alina cabinet McPhee and more. We'll idol singing his Grammy winning song for the first time monthly fees. 1980. Then. Amazing Ryan Seacrest during the news that idol will be back for another season next year but if you don't wanna wait that long not have to Katy Perry will be on GMA this morning along with the winner. Just Sam and runner up. Arthur got amazing job this season to stay at home edition yep I second tell about terrorist let your idol. Maybe maybe that's at half.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.