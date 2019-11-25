Transcript for American Music Awards 2019 highlights

A love story at the American music awards. Steelers which named artist of the decade. All that matters to me is the memories that I had. With you guys with Uga fans over the years so much. The AMA's writing tease let's name in the blank space for most winning performer ever. Taylor scoring her 29 American music award during the night. Beating the all time record previously held by Michael Jackson. The Grammy winner opening her career spanning performance and a shirt with the names of her old albums. And not her public feud with scooter Braun and Scott where Santa. The AMA's spotlighting fierce female voices like Liz. Who made it big red carpet fashion statement with this tiny purse and Selena Gomez. He did so. Although the love might have been lost here. Twitter blowing up over genital once caught on cam momentary Camilla conveyance duet was shot Mendez. Won ten riding she's always extra girl I was thinking that same thing. While it was a huge year for newcomers picking up trophies will not sex winning for old town road Billy Silas winning best new artist. The AMA's Kelly could dance down memory lane. As set performing her 2009 hit it's not. And tonight explained returning to the AMA stage for the first time in sixteen years. Let us know that after all that time. The yeah let's go girls sit I was one of many AMA Toews who took the State's last night Christina ideal Ares I their performed. And so did the Osborne which I felt like a trip down memory lifeless. Oddly back or somebody big moments I'm glad to say there's one thing though. You're so extra. Sitting at my right I mean incredible Jenna don't want to eight I mean like you got it now right there's so many cameras in there and that's what it's like faked. Discussing how. Taylor's wept and just singing a solo artist of the decade is hard to believe but will be 30 December ranked she's done so much and when it comes the fighting for artists right. She's brought one of the biggest advocates in the music and for her own music for other artists like catching you remember when she was having a big battle with actor Luke Taylor was very vocal then. Well it it has been polarizing for a lot of music fans but. At the end of the day you can not argue with her commitment to thank for saint Martin's Ali giving props that people who supported her to maker's success and Allen looks. Cut it out. The music thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.