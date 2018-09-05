Avenatti claims Cohen received money from a Russian billionaire

More
Stormy Daniels' attorney claims Trump's personal lawyer was wired $500,000 dollars from a company affiliated with a Russian billionaire. ABC News' Diane Macedo reports.
2:14 | 05/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Avenatti claims Cohen received money from a Russian billionaire

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55036865,"title":"Avenatti claims Cohen received money from a Russian billionaire","duration":"2:14","description":"Stormy Daniels' attorney claims Trump's personal lawyer was wired $500,000 dollars from a company affiliated with a Russian billionaire. ABC News' Diane Macedo reports.","url":"/WNN/video/avenatti-claims-cohen-received-money-russian-billionaire-55036865","section":"WNN","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.