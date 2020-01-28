Transcript for ‘The Bachelor’ week 4 recap

All kinds of drama breaking out on the bachelor Jeter the pilot and the ladies left the mansion and then all hell broke loose. Aren't chasing her back for analyst Jack Sheehan the voice of Jack with the body wicket put it. Yeah right now let's do this. Every season of the bachelor candidate Kimberly eventually did generates. To the point of this is a complete mess up all I can say I have watched this episode. We got there this week and so. Or roll that beautiful bachelor footage. Fifteen women still involved we're live in the mansion. Here is gonna meet you in Cleveland Ohio. They looked thrilled. One on one date and Cleveland Victoria F if it's going well so it gets awkward concert time. We've Victoria Epps. Ex boyfriend. This situation is so uncomfortable this is like one of the coolest days ever been some odd moments you know we have two Israelis. Vannatter lighting have been very god here comes the big reveal. She thinks it needs. And the thing or things. Victorious crime in the corner. She gets the rose. Group date football time as some hard hits but the drama cranks up that night wait what's she doing here. Math and that. Victoria and I I eight. When he thinks I'm. She told me that you as an Irish me three hours Peter needs some answers from Victoria B she's been telling me. The exact obstacles when his whole presidency like anybody's getting anywhere Peter. Confuse. Them sharks. Are circling. Peter was the big question. From you on from the now we got sixteen involved to leave and gets the rose. Women are go like that. Nearly time for a rose ceremony us way too much drama going on for that. Victoria. LA. Not come back clinging to climb back to get back on the shelf computers just about had it that's enough of that to be continued. Kids count. Kids can now kissed counts. Not set for. Yeah. Significant drop in the just out this week because of all the nonsense going on it can't be making out of there and the got it all of that happening it should be noted that the idea of the show is to reduce the number offense does not at Internet to add to them yeah instead of adding to them so there's that. Next week someplace tropical were off to. And let's look clean Litton was a little idea of dateline donated they may not know I heard if you gotta. But she already doubled go along. Anyway. Yes so someplace tropical if you believe the previews on the true we do anymore and on that note. Analysts doubt that if I act that he did activate the voice of Jack.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.