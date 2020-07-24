Transcript for Baseball makes its return

This morning baseball season is finally underway and this season. Are away DEC. The Yankees and the defending champion nationals kicking off the schedule in the nation's capital but after four months of no gains another delay. This time because of rain. So obviously since it's I got that special effects. A Roger Korman who. This season like none before with no fans with new rules that spitting allow the new finger licking and no arguing with the umpires. America's social issues that have come to the forefront during this pandemic. Also on full display last night lawyers wearing a black parts matter patch on their uniform. And before the game every player and coach he Keenan be ahead of the first pitch. This ain't happening during the second game last night between the giants and Dodgers in the meantime fox unveiling held virtual fans will be used during game broadcast starting tomorrow. President trump celebrating the season at the White House joined by yankees hall of Famer Mariano Rivera. For a game of catch. Back to the nationals game the first pitch everyone's talking about this morning. Doctor Anthony county the face of the pandemic. During the ball way outside. If pitch clocked at just seventeen miles per hour but many fans say doctor felt he was trying to flatten occur. Did warning you want to catch anything. Ahead brother trouble get a serious throughout that first bit to the Yankees game next month.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.