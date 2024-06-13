Biden to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit

Presidents Biden and Zelenskyy are set to sign a security agreement that would see the U.S pledge long-term support for Ukraine's military. ABC News' Christiane Cordero has the new details.

June 13, 2024

