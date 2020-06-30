Transcript for Broadway closure extended until 2021

And finally what no theater lover wants to hear the lights on Broadway won't be shining and again until next year you can blame corner virus. Here's will dance. I. A very unsatisfying announcement for fans of that theater this morning. Broadway which has been closed since early march won't be back until January 20/20 one. At the earliest the industry worth more than fourteen billion dollars a year vanishing like a phantom M one fell swoop. It's probably the hardest decision we made during this in higher shut down so sick or not it's. We really have no shall X. The Broadway league announcing their tickets will be refunded or exchanged for all plays and musicals through January 3. Listen Nelson Texas January Eric. There's no certainty that will be opening on gentler. And the more popular shows likely did and Hamilton will likely survive the shutdown. But other Broadway blockbusters melting under the pressure. Disney's frozen making it tough decision that it won't reopen after the break in the meantime some performers are making sure the show does go line. The off Broadway production of super use Slade it's open last month. Put on a show in the back of pickup trucks at a drive in movie Peter outside of New York City. Meanwhile as we wait for the curtain to come back up on Broadway the chairman of the Broadway league says in a statement. One thing is for sir when we return it we will be stronger and more needed than ever. The Broadway league also saying that they're getting close to some safety protocols that would work in new York and on the road so come January Peter could be back. Not just here in NYC but all over the country can act Mona they will come back strong thank you well let's hope.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.