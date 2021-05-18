Transcript for The Brood X cicadas are here

Brace yourselves people we're on the brink of what entomologists are calling a sick keyed a tsunami. Seventeen years in the making. This is just this spectacular band I mean there's nothing else like this on the entire planet earth even in the entire universe this is the only place anywhere. That we have thirteen and seventeen year cicadas. Emerging by the billions if not trillions warmer temperatures this week mean a new easy return of the bug guide creepy trolleys. Across much of eastern United States and parts of the midwest. Why so many cicadas cicadas have one of the most bazaar strategies for survival of any creature on planet earth. They'll fill the belly of every predator that wants to eat them. And they'll still be enough left over order perpetuate their species boom. Group of thugs making an appearance this year is known is brewed at ten. Only coming up from underground every seventeen years social media abuzz with news of the insects return. The canteen and the outside with insects and hasn't risen from the ground. In early ex us gallons every. Others waiting to nearly two decades to make them into a meal cicada tacos cicada cookies. The kid is spending most of their lives underground eating tree roots before tunneling to the surface to look for mates. That noisy high pitched mating song reaching up to 100 does the bulls. About the same as a motorcycle or a Jack Cameron. They're not going to harm you Wear your hat so you don't have to feared the cicada. Seriously don't let them bug you now I know some people be afraid of cicadas but hang. Cicadas don't buy cicadas don't staying. Florida is unwell right now it's something about that he's made you hungry the bug guy in the University of Maryland have a cicada cookbook you can check out online with recipes ranging from sixty delicious pizza cicada stir fry it you've been cicada rhubarb pie you didn't do any of that. You're not hungry after watching her. Haven't got to wait until EC would upbringing to borrow snacks for everyone and I won't more news in.

