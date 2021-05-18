-
Now Playing: ‘Brood X’ cicadas will soon emerge
-
Now Playing: Netflix welcomes back its acclaimed series 'Special' for season 2
-
Now Playing: Twitter adds direct message search bar for Android users
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry opens up about royal life
-
Now Playing: Long lines at the pump
-
Now Playing: CDC eases mask guidelines
-
Now Playing: 'Everything is getting more expensive'
-
Now Playing: $1 million vaccine incentive
-
Now Playing: Gas pipeline restarts operations
-
Now Playing: Ellen to end daytime talk show
-
Now Playing: Business booming for sneaker reseller
-
Now Playing: Horse racing scandal
-
Now Playing: CDC under pressure
-
Now Playing: Rep. Liz Cheney makes last stand on House floor
-
Now Playing: Gas stations across Southeast report shortages
-
Now Playing: Paw-fect match
-
Now Playing: Norman Lloyd dies at 106
-
Now Playing: Gas shortages emerge amid fuel pipeline shutdown
-
Now Playing: Golden Globes off the air