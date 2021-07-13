Transcript for Burger King workers say, ‘We all quit’

We turn now to the workers at Burger King who all got together and walked off the job. They quit and they're not alone ABC's Christine Sloan reports and why American workers are quitting in record numbers. This morning workers at a Burger King in Nebraska making headlines around the world after posting this we all quit sign outside the restaurant. Before walking out the door. It went up a sign no say you know sari note there's really not going to be ready each year ending just glad. A last upper management. They say be banded together and quit to protest long hours lack of staffing and poor working conditions. They say the kitchen top ninety degrees with no AC. The general manager with even reportedly hospitalized for dehydration. I knew what was going on why it's. And we are displayed more people come in there and I was an only it then I know when he. Not nobody. Burger King not responding to our request for comment a McDonald's employee in Kentucky quit in a similar weight last month Pete. Or not afraid they don't want vertical and are making workplace is no air explaining their grievances in ways that previous generations not. It's not just fast food Americans across the economy are quitting their jobs in record numbers. A record four million workers in April alone why is that and what can companies do. I think that we found within your independent observers workers ambulances really didn't actually seeking work from home now we're saying Chaney enough and being sells health hazards. Some companies are changing their. Policies to adapt to the times. Offering more perks and flexibility. Some McDonald's franchises for example are now offering child care services money for college tuition. And other benefits to try to attract and retain workers. A recent survey found 95% of workers are considering changing jobs and 92%. Are willing to switch industries. But experts say top tier bus before making any drastic decision because workers now have more leverage than ever. Andrew Mona. Christine thank you.

