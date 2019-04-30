Transcript for CDC reports the measles cases have surpassed a 25-year high

That's new concerns about measles outbreak across the country a new report from the CDC reveals the number of cases has surpassed 700. Up 25 year high. Now lawmakers are taking drastic measures and hopes of containing the outbreak. A stunning announcement from the CDC as health officials battle the ongoing measles outbreak. We're reporting 704. Cases of measles from 22 states. It's more cases of measles in a single year that we've seen in the past 25 years. Nearly eighty new measles cases confirmed in the last week alone with at least 89% of those cases seen an unvaccinated people. Despite pleas from doctor lawmakers and religious leaders to get immunized it is necessary for orbit physically able to receive the vaccinations they do so there isn't not. One religious institution not one single one. That denounces vaccines the rapid spread spurring officials in New York State to introduce a bill that would. Duel way would non medical exemptions for all students attending public schools. We have got to get a handle on these outbreaks. Or the measles will get a foothold in be a permanent problem. With the results being disasters but you can anticipate that. It won't be surprised and unfortunately we do see and a but the coast to coast outbreak has already shut down campuses in multiple states one person and we haven't confirmed measles case can expose thousands of people. More than 200 students and employees are still in quarantine after exposures at UCLA and cal state Los Angeles. And two more schools in Brooklyn were close this week for violating vaccination rule orders your. Health is not just your health your health this might have. And your Childs health is my child's health. Doctors say the vaccine is 97%. Effective in the CDC blames the outbreak on an anti vaccine movement. Which they say is being fueled by myths and misinformation about the vaccine no measles related deaths have been reported during this outbreak despite all those cases.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.