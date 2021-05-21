Transcript for Cease-fire holding in Middle East

Overnight Palestinian families in Gaza seen celebrate. Igniting fireworks over the cease fire between Israel and months. The region seeing eleven days of fighting resulting in at least 260. Palestinians killed in the west bank and Gaza. With over 3300 wounded. Twelve Israelis killed and about 350. Wounded this morning over 70000 Palestinians left homeless. The decision following days of intense international pressure including Egyptian mediation efforts and especially from president Biden. Who won fourth call in a week with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu call for significantly escalation. I believe the Palestinians and Israelis. Equally deserve to live safely and securely. And enjoy equal measures of freedom prosperity and democracy. My administration. Will continue our quiet relentless diplomacy toward that end. Before the agreement. Israeli strikes shaking Gaza where they continue to bury their dead. Hope this eleven year old Palestinian girl Hinojosa meanwhile Hamas also pounding Israel with rockets ABC's Mecca is there. I can get our dealt let me highness over there could see it right there those are the rockets that were coming in. Apparently we just got the all clear. On this side. Families' lives are also altered forever like this permanent shelter percent relieving and there's really horror when a Gaza rocket destroyed their house he needed to have okay. Said mom. Fine come down they give you dress. Now secretary of state and to be blinking is scheduled to travel to the Middle East in the coming days to meet with the Israeli Palestinian. And other regional leaders.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.