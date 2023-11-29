Cease-fire set to expire today

The White House says it’s hopeful Israel and Hamas will extend their truce to free more hostages amid concerns about the future of nine Americans. ABC News’ Justin Finch reports.

November 29, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live