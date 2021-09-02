Transcript for Chiefs coach crash investigation

This morning a young girl remains in critical condition after the crash involving Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid Reid is dishonest head coach Indy reed who revealed Monday that his son needed surgery after the crash. Britain did have surgeries. He's done done better now. A little girl my heart goes judged. The crashed Thursday night with less than a mile from airhead stadium where the chiefs play. In their blood and seeing that oneself possibly critically injured. Police say there were two cars one disabled and one parked on the interstate on ramp. When Reid plowed into both of them with his struck two children a four and five year old were injured and hospitalized. Critical injuries aired between the highway down. The five year old aerial young suffered a serious head injury. The chiefs writing in a statement. We are in the process of gathering information and we will have no further comment at this time. Reid is now under investigation for impairment police say the outside linebackers coach told officers he had two or three drinks. And was taking after all. He was deep into the hospital after complaining of stomach pain. Yeah my heart goes out young lady I'm also a dad so I'm I get that. So have concerns I'm. Obvious on both sides. This is not Britt Reid's first run in with police in 2007 he pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a road rage incidents. And while out on bail he was arrested and pleaded guilty to DY. No charges have been filed with the investigation routinely speaks. 83 other side I think to run over terrorists in 2012.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.