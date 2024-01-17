Cities struggle to shelter migrants

New York is requesting $2 billion to help house migrants. Meanwhile, Illinois has announced new funds for Chicago suburbs that agree to house migrants. ABC News’ Rhiannon Ally reports.

January 17, 2024

