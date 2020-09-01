Transcript for New clues in mysterious plane crash in Iran

New clues this morning and that mystery over what happened to a Boeing 737 that crashed in Iran killing everyone on board. Iran has disputed claims that the plane was shot down and now says the crew was trying to turn back to the airport when the plane crashed. This morning new questions about what caused this Boeing 737 to crash and are on less than four hours after the country wants a barrage of missiles and American targets Ukrainian passenger jet carrying 176. People. Disappear from radar. Minutes after taking off from Tehran to data stuff like that gives is something catastrophic the debris field massive with body bags lining the street. Experts say only three things could cause such a catastrophic crash mechanical failure a bomb or shoot down. A theory getting attention because of the military activities in the region. Some point to what appear to be shrapnel holes in this image of the wreckage similar to what was found a Malaysia airlines flight seventeen. Which were shot down over Ukraine that we fourteen. You're Ronnie has denied he shot down the jetliner Wednesday and say they have recovered the black boxes will not provide those boxes to US authorities worked to bully. In a statement Ukrainian airlines says the pilots were trained specifically to fly in and out of Tehran. And given the crew's experience error probability is minimal we do not even consider such a chance to right now we don't have enough data going we the other. It's a shoe don't possible yes and I come up with some mechanical failures are possible yes. And right now we just don't have the data. At a lot in investigators say the crew never made a radio call for help all US officials may not get the black boxes it's possible the ukrainians we'll share the data.

