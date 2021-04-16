Transcript for A costumed custodian

When there's something strange answer elementary school. Who you gonna call. Vick since then the back of built California custodians is more than just a co big buster he wears quite a few hats around campus at Alamo elementary school. Who. Wigs too for that matter what you see job. Nick dressing up for the school's morning announcements every day hoping to make students excited about school. His goal when he's out of costume being a pause the role model hopes his kids for the past four years the custodians aiming to make every day's special. Yet like the thought he did have that she found. It's not a pretty cool. Fun is always a foot when mix around his sock collection is a school wide legend says the most satisfying part of bra. I don't care about patriarch. You might think it custodians would spend their time cleaning any doodles off of the bathroom walls but when students were gone during the pandemic Mick painted and year old there. With every cartoon character you can think up. Yeah but then giving it will be hearing. Yes I'm. And hence his plane went up weird is one word that the school's principal says memorable is more fitting when the students were learning virtually nick gave the kids a reason to want to tune in to their zoom classrooms lessons made a little more lively thanks to Captain Underpants or a crazy. Lady or it dancing storm trooper mate who has worked many different jobs says this one is the most rewarding of his career. It is the most satisfying job I've had out of the bridge millions of jobs I've had in my past. Probably not surprisingly nick has a background in theater he's performed on stage and now he's taking that love of the limelight. And his passion for inspiring young minds and combining them vote. I love that that took me back to elementary school when we were taught to obviously treat. With our custodial staff with such kindness and respect my loved them all such an important job and it's amazing. Yeah that everybody in India I pray that everybody needs to be around kids that he does not.

