Transcript for COVID-19 cases surging among children

This morning Kobe cases among children are surging to Erica McCloud of Pittsburgh says she thought her thirteen year old son to Monta. Was just exhausted from staying up playing video games. But he soon lost his appetite had a fever and eventually couldn't walk. Annie you can and Nate and believe that I wasn't on the Berry has asked and never seen anything like. To Monta was in the icu for fourteen days and recovered. Now his mother urging all parents to get their kids vaccinated. Take its theory is our children and an immense bowl. In the last week pediatric cases have climbed to 94000. Infected children are being hospitalized at a rate nearly four times higher than a month ago. The American academy of pediatrics is now calling on the FDA to authorize vaccines for kids ages five to eleven as fast as possible ties or maybe able to applied for emergency use authorization. Actually they're planning to add the end of September. And merger has gone up all we take a look at a longer with kids heading back to school doctors feared this is only the beginning of the spike in hospitalizations. You should assume that we're going to see our pediatric intensive cure units all across the south completely overwhelmed. And something even a possibility of ten small tent cities have of sick adolescents and kids. In response more school districts are imposing mask mandates defying state orders in Texas and Florida which could cost them in fines. Are you prepared to pay opportunity yeah absolutely you know from from you know actually there are consequences for whatever actions you take him out read the take that consequence in hand. Health of students and staff and families. All my mind. Florida's governor is now threatening to withhold the salaries of school superintendents and school board members who in force to mask mandates it comes as Florida requests 300 -- leaders from the federal government to keep up with this surge in cases threatening to overwhelm hospitals in Arkansas which just saw the largest daily increase in hospitalizations. Only eight icu beds are available in the entire state. And Mississippi reports zero icu beds in top level hospitals with 200 patience waiting for a room. One hospital official pleading with the public to only visit the ER if your critically ill. We're battling the most infectious person to cope it. I'm extremely concerned was our ability to handle the continual wave of new patients. New CDC data shows just how effective the vaccine is it shows 99.9. 9% of vaccinated people who've been infected with Kobe did not need to be hospitalized.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.