Transcript for Crisis in New York

This morning a new model shows corona virus cases in New York not peak heat until the end of April. Two weeks later than previously believed this model projects. You're going to have. A high death rate through July. If this model is corps rat. This could go through the summer. The number of patients a New York City alone skyrocketing to nearly 48000. With more than thirteen hundred deaths. Governor Andrew Cuomo is now taking steps up forced social distancing. Closing York city playgrounds were kids were seen played basketball Wednesday. How are reckless and irresponsible and selfish. For people not to do it on the wrong. And you what else you have to know what dusty you have to heat. Social distancing also apparently not happening on the subways this video of a standing room only train taken just yesterday. This morning 17%. Of the NYPD is out sick. More than 12100 officers have tested positive. Governor Cuomo's have a plan in place would bring in officers from other parts of the state if needed iconic places and LB used for makeshift hospitals. Including a cruise terminal in Brooklyn. The Billie Jean King National Tennis Center the home with the US open. AM Central Park. Also this morning our first look inside the US navy hospital ship comfort now treating non corona bars patients. While city hospitals are overrun ABC news has obtained grand new guidelines being distributed to EMS workers sane if medics can't get a polls on their own. They should not take that patient to the hospital. Unless there is imminent physical danger to the EMS providers on the scene also on the front warrants some New York hospitals are now facing an oxygen shortage. This didn't and Wheaton. Scene four throughout the United States war throughout the world. We're in federal Lenox Hill Hospital in upper east side lots of ambulances that continue to come and bring patients into the emergency room but here at the end of the block. They anticipate a need for so much oxygen. During this crisis they just hooked up this external tank. To the hospital systems the number of infected health care workers also climbing including Victoria Christina. A school nurse who volunteered at a testing site. We were warned of it. I tried everything that I could do in my facility. To ensure proper infection control. Content email blast. Took place sold my door knobs. Everything. Wore a mask a regular plain old mask. Until this. I getting I don't know how contract ticket. We are here and if so many selfless and heroic acts one doctor in Brooklyn has now returned to work after personally fighting the virus for two weeks.

