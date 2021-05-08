Transcript for Cuomo's days as governor numbered?

New York governor Andrew Cuomo is facing new pressure to resign amid a growing sexual harassment scandal and now more criminal investigations are being launched. This morning Andrew Cuomo's days as governor of New York appear to be number after that skating independent investigation. Bounty sexually harassed eleven women New York's lieutenant governor who would take over of Cuomo leaves office has reportedly cleared her schedule and in a key development ahead of the State's Democratic Party is now calling on Cuomo to resign. Not a single prominent New York Democrat is defending Cuomo the governor should resign yeah. The president Biden agrees the president believes Governor Cuomo should do the right thing for sign. I leave space for future leadership in New York. Should Cuomo not resign he's likely to be impeached with a majority of the assembly members now supporting his removal from office an impeachment vote could come as soon as next month Cuomo has not been seen or heard from since releasing this recorded statement Tuesday. I want you to know directly from me. That I never touched any one inappropriately. Or made inappropriate sexual advances Cuomo losing the support of the public to deal. One poll showing nearly six in ten New Yorkers believe he should resign or be impeached. Protesters gathering outside Cuomo's office. And in the skies over Albany this banner declaring quote the report is then removed Cuomo now. For district attorneys across New York State are now launching criminal investigations and to Cuomo's behavior asking any additional victims to come forward.

