Turning now to the growing controversy over rapper Jay z.'s new partnership with the NFL yet this as a prominent player calling foul here are joining us with the latest is our own will cans and bill good morning you guys and then immediately finally somebody with experience high. I doubt it all better yeah. Cut anyways you guys the online firestorm growing this morning many people angry AJ for flip flopping. Once taking a stand against the NFL and now a striking the deal with them. An NFL matchup involving some major names this morning that this conflict is brewing off the field just days after JC announced a partnership with the NFL Cullen Capra neck is weighing in the former 49ers quarterback posting in Amsterdam Sunday. Celebrating the players who continue to protest. Writing that they quote. Have never moved past the people GAAP predicts seemingly firing back at this comment from JC's press conference with the NFL commissioner Roger Goodell affect I think we move. Past kneeling who. The I think it's time to. Going to actionable items. Cat made headlines in 2016 kneeling during the National Anthem to protest social injustices and minority communities and in the past JC has been a vocal supporter of an iconic figure for the rest of your life now many criticizing the rappers decision to work with the NFL including tempered ex girlfriend who broad on instead Graham. It's typical for the NFL to buy different PR looks to cover up their dirt. That's nothing Neal the what is disgusting and disappointing is JC let them use him but several celebs have come to JC's defense DJ Khaled telling paparazzi JC continues to do a lot for people in his community. And Carty be saying she's hopeful JC can leverage the partnership. To quote bring back Colin tapper neck. JC is offering an explanation for his decision saying the NFL has a great big platform they were willing to do some things to make some changes that we can do some good.

