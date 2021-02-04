Transcript for Deer crashes through bus windshield

This morning an unexpected wake up call for these students in Virginia. In the blink of an it's multi. Comes crashing through their school bus for the student trying to sleep in the front row it was nothing a fawn over. The and the Orlando yeah. Yeah all right. The deer appears to skim the buses fled before obliterated the windshield luckily that student in the front row was in deep sleep crouched down in his seat. And what hit him in a tester on top of his head or something so we're very lucky he's very lucky and he didn't even wake up. The bus driver was able to open the door and the deer scurried off. And the students shocked over where they just witnessed heard and witnesses say that deer ran off through a field nearby and seemed okay.

