Demolition of collapsed building on hold

Members of the public are now demanding to know why the Iowa building was cleared for demolition with tenants still unaccounted for. ABC News’ Rhiannon Ally reports.

May 31, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live