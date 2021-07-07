Transcript for Elsa takes aim at Florida

This morning Elsa is barreling over the Gulf of Mexico just hours away from expected landfall along Florida's West Coast. Believes in downtown Saint Petersburg overnight rocking into how willingly the I is staying off the coast for now. But it's unleashing heavy rain and seventy mile per hour winds on land conditions worsen quickly in Saint Petersburg Tuesday. This time lapse video showing clouds and gulping a bridge in just minute. Do the best weekend. The storm coming early in hurricane season Florida's West Coast has not seen a hurricane make landfall in July. In a 134. Years Tulsa is on track to hit just north of Tampa. We're 6010 inches of rain are expected along wood up to five feet of storm surge. Why this is a big deal you have sold many buildings such a huge population. Low lying. You've had sea level rise of late boulevard that we're standing along floods regularly even in a bad thunderstorms and we do anticipate that that will be covered in water in parts of Tampa. 200 members of Florida's National Guard are on standby. Tourist attraction to the state are closed. And Tampa's airport has suspended operations until later this morning. And now a search and rescue operation is under way in the rough waters off Key West the Coast Guard tweeting these dramatic images Schilling rescuers saving fifteen people after a cargo ship spotted a group in the water. The Coast Guard says it believes nine people were still missing overnight. Alpha is expected to move into southern Georgia where a state of emergency has been declared.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.