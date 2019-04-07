Transcript for Extravagant Fourth of July preparations underway in DC

President trump is defending the cost of his salute to America celebration which will include military tanks in the capital. Thanks have been on the streets of Washington before but critics say today's spectacle threatens that politics to a typically nonpolitical holiday. One democratic cause the display a quote monument to the president's insecurity more appropriate for dictator. Others say it's a patriotic tribute to the armed. Forces ABC's moon a costar Abbie has more on what's expected today in Washington Mona good morning. Good morning demanded morning to you can at. Washington has always had a grand fourth of July celebration but this year it will be personally planned and produced by president trump. Which isn't sitting too well with critics who accuse the president of politicizing Independence Day. It will be the show a bullet lifetime president drug as promised on Twitter ahead of his extravagant fourth of July celebration. A costly production drop is also promised will be worth the expense and a rate of military hardware on display at the Lincoln Memorial including tanks. The have already been ushered in the salute to America's spectacle will also include multiple military fly overs. And an extended fireworks show topped off with a speech from the commander in chief himself. It wouldn't have planes going overhead the best fighter jets in the world and other planes to. But the event is setting off more than pyrotechnic devices it's also sparking a backlash from critics. Who accuse the president of staging a glorified campaign rally and turning the celebration into a partisan event. The event is free but the White House is given VIP tickets. To the Republican National Committee and top donors congressmen and 20/20 democratic presidential candidates molten. Calling trump celebration quote un American. It reminds me of Soviet Union it's unpatriotic. Because that's militarism it's not what America. As for the price tag neither the administration nor the Pentagon has disclosed what the cost will be to tax payers. But ABC news has learned the National Park Service is reportedly diverting 2.5 million dollars. An improvement projects president drowned adding overnight the fireworks have been donated and the cost will quote. Be very little compared to what it's worth. And the 750000. Dollars worth of fireworks were donated by an Ohio company. That lobby the president last month to hold off on new tariffs on China. The president announced that he would do so the same day he announced the donation interning Tenet there's also that strong chance of rain during the event. And Mona you enjoy your holiday down there in DC whether to Barbeque or cook out thanks for joining.

