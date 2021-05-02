Transcript for Extreme weather means extreme danger

Now to the weather and some extreme conditions across the country parts of the midwest. Are bracing for wind chills fifty below zero here's ABC the end if indeed. This morning extreme weather causing dangerous and deadly conditions across the country. Blizzard conditions in Iowa Thursday triggering this forty car pileup on interstate eighty. In Wisconsin 66 fisherman had to be rescued after the icing Green Bay broke off from shore and traveled more than 1000 feet in rough water. The Coast Guard pull into group to safety during a four. Our rescue effort I've not seen were use got a split going to the west in that north south region. And there must be just our super strong current debate I've never seen that in New Jersey a two year old girl and her mother fell through the ice in the Passaic river. Their rescue caught on video. I couldn't sit still and do nothing authorities say the pair tried to walk across. And ice cracked they were reportedly in the water for up to 45 minutes before the police chief spotted them. A gentleman from the gas station had a red kayak there I grabbed that I jumped in it. And I just basically clawed my way to the center in the kayak and and I was able to get to them. The girls core temperature had dropped to the mid eighties by the time they were rushed to the hospital. Also a New Jersey this close call on the highway a sheet of snow flying off an eighteen Wheeler into this truck driver's windshield. That's not strong America Glenn Steele. I had bought declared a lot of faith almost lost control and in the west this morning avalanche warnings in effect seven people have died in snow slides in Colorado and Alaska this week alone. One factor a record number of skiers tried to avoid cold it restrictions at resorts are heading into the back country. Areas were avalanche mitigation is nonexistent. Andrea food GE ABC news. Andrea thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.