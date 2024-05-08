Fallout from Stormy Daniels testimony

Court transcripts reveal former President Donald Trump was “audibly cursing” as the porn star took the stand in court. ABC News’ Lionel Moise has the details.

May 8, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live