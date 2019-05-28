Transcript for Fans and players pay tribute to Bill Buckner

Ever gonna turn to the passing of baseball player Bill Buckner and Buckner played 22 seasons in the Major League but he is best known for one infamous play. The ball rolling under his glove in the 1986. World Series doctor passed away after battle with dementia at the age of 69. This morning fans and former flares are paying tribute to Buckner who had complicated relationship with the public. It's only pitched in baseball history little roller up along burners. He. First baseman Bill Buckner error in game six of the 1986. World Series Red Sox fans blaming the first basement for the team's loss. In the years that followed Buckner says he received death threats and the crowd at Fenway Park. Often booed him most time when this you know shown on TV in which he Garcia at least once or twice a week from one. When it comes open. Switched the station. A talented hitter. But there was an all star and won a batting title but that one play largely overshadowed his 22 year career. In 2008 book or returned to the city that surrounds him. Throwing out. First hits. The cheers brings a tear to his guide him. And later in life puckered poked fun at himself in a classic episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm. Former met no Q Wilson the man who hit the ball on that fateful play. Tweeting bill with a great great baseball player whose legacy should not be defined by one play. Well after retirement but during his family move to a ranch in Idaho to quote. You know wade from the critics Buttner leaves behind three kids and a wife of 39 years.

