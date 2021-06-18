FDA to approve Moderna and J & J booster shots

U.S. health officials are expected to authorize the mixing of COVID-19 booster doses in hopes of providing more flexibility, but will most likely say using the same brand for a booster is preferable.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live