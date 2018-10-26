Transcript for Federal investigators searching for bomb suspect

We begin with the urgent search for who's behind it terrifying bomb scare. That's putting high profile Democrats and other critics of president trump on alert as investigators brace for more suspected bombs they are now focusing on South Florida where some of devices may have originated. In the meantime at 3:14. This morning president front tweeting this message. Funny how lowly rated CNN and others can criticize me it will even blaming me for the current spate of bombs. And ridiculously comparing this to September 11 and the Oklahoma City bombing. Yet when I criticize them they go wild and scream it's just not presidential. ABC's Elizabeth Hager Dorn has the latest on the investigation into the bomb scares Elizabeth good morning. Good morning guys federal authorities are warning the public to stay alert. This as the investigation takes them to a postal facility in South Florida. The manhunt continues coast to coast. I can say with certainty. That we will identify and arrest a person or people responsible. For these acts make no mistake. Federal investigators now chasing a lead in South Florida. Sources confirming to ABC news authorities believed at least some of the packages went through a mail facility near Miami. Devices now been analyze it the FBI lab in Quantico Virginia. All of them ABC is told went through the US Postal Service. We have over 600000 postal employees out there right now so we agonizing years. Looking for these packages. Investigation widened Thursday and law enforcement seating several more packages bringing the total to ten. The latest intended recipients actor Robert De Niro and former vice president Joseph Biden this division. This hatred and struggling her. His. Pastor who. Searches tell ABC news federal agents are painstakingly combing through the evidence. The digital clocks inside the explosive powder. The Tate even the way the wiring is twisted could indicate whether the suspect is left or right handed. As for if they believe the devices were actually meant to detonate or intended simply to spread fear officials in New York declining to say. I'm not gonna talk about intent but you know if you were at the bomb squad detective how would you treat it. Now despite the common thread here being that all of the targets are vocal critics of president trump. Law enforcement declining to comment on a possible motive including whether politics could have played a role. And asked to name Elizabeth pagan door and there in Washington Elizabeth thank you.

