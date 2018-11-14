Transcript for New fire in California erupts overnight

In a burger fellow. Well every similar showing you that because if there's one thing that New Yorkers love to talk about. It's real estate especially nice if you have your own really nice slice of new York and now. For the first time I've decided come on everybody to finally invite our worthy is not camera ready for it to my little corner of the world this is how I've been living there. What's up ABC welcome to my career all Butte. This is my original door 600 pounds four inches thick and I might be from pleased but this is my African press come on. Welcome to my forty hey I knew you know we're coming noticed gotten a little bit more stressed out whatever you might house where whatever I want to Wear. We have you Hezbollah. Strahan your heart out. This is 1099. Fireplace here beautiful right. That's a replica of my tattoo. It's confidence and so I could find my way around this big ass house. This is one of my four kitchen. This is where policy must from. There as well call it all your. Time to check. Her bedroom suite and the whole house is 23000. Square feet. Al this is where have speculated getting nothing really happens that this is the master bedroom. Proud and can't beat this Buchanan's. So yeah. Visibility what. She's married ABC world news now been real happy inside my house but yeah I'll have to get out. Go anywhere we can't stay here Paris. Our goal OK and Otis are you done playing house. Cut cut you ready for the real tour. It goes I think that might be an idea. Seen the grand voyage thanks to your hero who had a house is small ball. Yeah resolutely experience. And news from all room yeah California. London is okay we'll let Russia is cash payment has got and it. And you can actually see Russia from my list of formal died there. Everyone it seems to really appreciate when it comes to visit his house business scale and then historical details. Bed feeling just Lynnfield and more hold on. Area. But instead this is been here since eighteen he needs. I don't think your necessity team whose. This is the original gold leafed plants means that this river. But as this this where is calling. As the Mandela. Group. So just and they get a Nelson Mandela visited his home all through the nine means from my experience people wanting to buy a house with the sole. He seems to be really this is a good choice. So over time. Pulling. This yeah. It's been used both as a billiard rooms and so why he's so. I don't know why he's a happy campers. Did it take time out. Whoa. Mama get this. What's on the street says prominent. Have. So how would you like to host your next birthday. At this school. Wherever the ballpark named told clarity I just need some friends. One martek does that come out. I hope. Birds they're dancing round dancing found flick Bellagio. I'll years. We're eighteen point for eighteen point 95 candidates. Now what it's like can I get it out. And I can answer it up a had a dime for every time. That a quick moves ahead. Rob so Margaret Fuller manager whose idea that was over the how is that how fast the houses under contract. A lot. It does hurt eighteen million. How the other half lives.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.