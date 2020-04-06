Transcript for 3 fired Minneapolis officers charged in Floyd case due in court Thursday

We have been beaten killed. All over you don't the arm over the plate is everywhere you know what are black men are being killed. You know homes and any and never used the manner this Maureen a new step towards justice and I I feel that this is going to be the time. We could fall against the truth is I think political mobile don't. All four fired Minneapolis police officers are now charged in connection to George Floyd's debt we. Derek shot and now BC upgraded charges including second and third degree murder along with manslaughter while the other three former officers are now charged with eighteen and a daddy don't. Think we get another chance to fix this in the country I really don't into the Megan's embodies what tops the other problem with think about doing it again. But for many. It's not enough African Americans justice comes in a drizzle. When it should come in a thunderstorm. Thousands packing into the streets overnight. Police in crowds passing and Brooklyn actor could feel. Dozens of rounded up and arrested. Earlier in the day peaceful protesters including children were nearly run down in Southern California after a car barreled through their march. While this grouping can Medicaid staged a mock funeral procession for Floyd ahead of today's memorial in Minneapolis. And now conflicting not topped d.s are raising questions among those who were closest to Floyd. Soon they go back in the good I'll tell us he's done. Busy mr. Portland wrestling every day. While bulls autopsy determined Lloyd's death was a homicide the medical Examiner's office found he died of cardiopulmonary. Arrest. But the independent autopsy ordered by Floyd Stanley says he's death was caused by a sixty up. I would do for cool cool even conceive the way that he did it and thank. And like you won't up pleasure. To him like you know this. You know this big deal either of the. Minnesota attorney general Keith Ellison says he will continue to upgrade the charges against those four X police officers. If the evidence supports it. But he warned that juries have a tendency to side with police and Medicare is that is very good Brcko. To hold police accountable even when there is a violation of law. Three former police officers whose student not exploit die are expected in court later this afternoon. This point Stanley attorney credits the protests nationwide. For these new charges against that. Not. Megan thank you a.

