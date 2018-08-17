Transcript for Friday Rewind: FBI agent fired for Trump texts

Quite busy we just seems that we say that every week but this one has been insane we had that. Horrific bridge collapse sent a firing that rocked Washington and then of course you and Maggie debated the best way to relax here now. Your Friday rewind. Agent Peter struck this morning who worked on the Hillary Clinton email investigation and on the Russian probe keys Dublin fire. This morning Peter struck embattled. Agency reason why it's against president trump fired after months of relentless White House attack. When the president learned that struck have been terminated greeted by them. The list of banned players MT IOJ. Gets longer and longer devastating bridge collapse and Italy. Haven night rescuers desperately searching for any signs of life still trapped in the rubble 78 cause and trucks plunging nearly a 150 feet the ground. He can see from the as a massive pile of debris. 250 feet up in at least 3000 foot bridge crumbling during this of this storm in the Italian port town. Italian officials are now investigating what may have caused the horrific accident. This new report may be the most detailed and disturbing account to date of the church sex abuse scandal here in the United States creditor is in every diocese. Weaponized the Catholic faith. And used it as he tool. Of their abuse report names more than 300 predator priests. Including one Harrisburg priest accused of molesting five sisters in one family. Back in the 1980s. In case after case the report says church leaders maintained a circle of silence following fast moving storms at this hour states of emergency in the northeast. Flash floods sweeping through this town in west Chester Pennsylvania up to four inches of rain quickly falling. I was a fan of Wales. But as Max then it. Yeah so relax a bit. Lowers blood pressure. From the space familiar Bree did agree not rush this is not an accident. Those latest celebrated national relay relaxation day which was yesterday and today is national stressed out day. Has it would be. Robert Dinara sent me five years old today a lot of birthdays and lots of suite two days to celebrate including Vanilla custard day Saturday. So great. This is ABC's world news now. Informing insomniacs for two decades.

