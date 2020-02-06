Transcript for George Floyd's brother appeals to public to stop violence

We turn now to the investigation into George Floyd staff and independent autopsy commissioned by the families raising new questions this morning it comes as Floyd's brother makes emotional appeal to the public. ABC's NASA a look of terror has more. This morning conflicting medical reports about George Floyd's final moments results from two autopsy is fining Floyd's death was a homicide. But they differ on what caused his death. The county medical examiner says Floyd died from a heart attack at the scene. Complicated by law enforcement sub jewel restraints in neck compression adding Floyd had other significant conditions fentanyl intoxication. And recent methamphetamine use but experts hired by Floyd's family say he died of asphyxiation. From sustained pressure. Including the hand cuts his position seen in the video. And the weight on him all contributed to his death. The autopsy. Shows. That mr. Floyd had no underlying. Medical problem that caused or contributed to his debt. Floyd's family now calling for the arrest of the three officers in the video of his death in addition to -- show been charged with murder. Minnesota attorney general Keith Ellison who's taking over the prosecution. Says investigators are taking a fresh look at the other officers who were at the scene. It we are looking very carefully dole and everybody accountable. Who appealed to do their duty. In the meantime and English thank Floyd took his last breath. Floyd's grief stricken brother Terrance addressing the crowd demanding the violence stop. And don't when did. The good does not grandma brother Greg at old Terrence eventually forced genes to vote I'd vote out of Africa program. Everybody. Then print should know. Meanwhile the president of the Minneapolis police union is facing fresh scrutiny for C four officers involved were quote. Terminated without due process. He says he's trying to help them buy for their jobs. Can an amount not. And it's thing kill a.

