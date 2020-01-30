Transcript for Global health warning over mystery virus

Good Thursday morning everyone things. When in us we begin with the worldwide alert concerning that mystery virus in China the World Health Organization says the whole world needs to be on alert to fight the corona virus. Your organization is meeting today deciding whether to declare a global health emergency. And overnight authorities in China confirmed more than 7700. Cases. The meantime we're now hearing from some of the Americans evacuated from the epicenter of the outbreak. This morning back on American soil but a long way from home. Currie an activist 800 stock still his wife and young son were on board the flight that evacuated nearly 200 Americans from Wuhan China. Ground zero of the corona virus outbreak. When we first stepped on or my jaw dropped and never seen plane setup like that before. It was a wide open cargo plane that had passed receipts. And honestly thought something happened movie. Crews wearing protective white suits greeted the passengers as they landed at this military base in California stocks Dole's wife was forced to leave for family behind in China. I didn't have a choice and it go so fast. I'm here students looking China. Meanwhile the number of cases now growing worldwide with at least 170 deaths and more than 7700. People infected. All but 68 of the confirmed cases are in China. Airlines around the world are not taking any chances suspending or scaling back flights to and from China. Including delta American and you nine it. And Tesla is the latest company to close the facility in China because of the outbreak shutting down its factory in Shanghai until further notice. After the stock steals they'll be quarantine until at least this weekend at that military base along with the rest of the passengers. Before they can finally head home to Rhode Island. Asked the first customs guys all where's the nearest US soil kids. As many as 800 Americans are still believed to be stranded in Wuhan China here in the US the number of patients with the virus remains at five.

