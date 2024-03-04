Haley wins her first primary

Trump responded to Haley’s win in Washington, D.C., by calling her “queen of the swamp." Meanwhile, a nationwide poll explains why Trump is leading Biden. ABC News’ Andrew Dymburt reports.

March 4, 2024

