Transcript for Historic hearings on Capitol riot begin today

An emotional day ahead on Capitol Hill when four police officers who defended the US capitol in January 6. Kick start the house select committee's investigation into the deadly attack. Each expected to vividly detailed their experiences with new graphic video from that day guiding today's hearing. DC police officer Michael for known who battled the model Donald Trump supporters trying to stop congress from certifying Joseph Biden's Electoral College win. Complicit testifying in his uniform. I was beaten. I was struck numerous times at the base must goal with a a taser device. And as a result loss suffered a heart attack traumatic brain injury. Now I'm grappling with PT SD according to the Department of Justice in Lisa hunted if. 65 people have been charged with assaulting. Resisting or impeding officers during the insurrection record Adams shift telling ABC news the committee is still working on issuing subpoenas. And could call lawmakers including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to testify we will fall the evidence wherever it leads us so no one is off the table today hearing comes amid a ten fight between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and McCarthy. After Pawelski blocked two of the GOP leaders fight picks to the panel. McCarthy reacting by boycotting the investigation GOP congressman Adam can finger of Illinois and congresswoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming. Can't pick my Pelosi are so far the only two Republicans seated on the select committee. I think kind of like the ones who. Very serious business here we have important work to do and I think that's pretty childish. And McCarthy has for and Republicans could once be your own investigation into the capital attack and your faith thank you.

