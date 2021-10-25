Historic storms tear across Plains, Midwest

Minnesota reported its first-ever December tornado overnight, spawned by a powerful storm system now targeting an area hit by tornadoes last week. ABC News’ Ike Ejiochi reports from Mayfield, Kentucky

