Transcript for History-making college graduate

According to his resonate Nicholas Johnson's GPA at Princeton currently sits at a perfect four point out so it's no wonder why he's this year's valedictorian at the Ivy League university. But the engineering major is making history with the achievement becoming the school's first black valedictorian in its 274. Year history. Nick reacting on social media saying he's incredibly grateful and honored to Montreal Canada native telling ABC news his achievement means a lot quote. Particularly. Because of Princeton's past historical ties to the institution of slavery. According to the Princeton and slavery project nine previous Princeton University presidents owned slaves at some point airlines. So now the accomplishment is drawing some high profile raids. Michelle a bomb at sweeting. This Princeton alumnus is so proud of you nick congratulations on becoming valedictorian and making history and coddle a Harris writing. You may be the first but I know you won't be the last. Keep using your kids to show the next generation of young black leaders what's possible. Johnson will give a speech at Princeton's virtual commencement on May 31 though he's not exactly sure Lee plans on say. But for now nick Johnson's message is there. It's I eat. Realize that this is an incredible opportunity to continue to inspire. Black African American individuals who will come after me and who. Might hope to follow a similar. Nick will begin Ph.D. studies in operations research at MIT and the fall of this year. By the way we reached out for an interview of our own but it turns out he devoting his time and attention right now to his final exams which. For a valedictorian make sense you guys. I do not derail that man has a four point oh grade average estimate day will let. Did he studied hard it's like he doesn't have time to hang out at need tonight. That's under and we are so proud of him. You may be from Canada but we're gonna taken here in the states.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.