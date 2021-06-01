Transcript for History of the World News Now polka

It's the beloved anthem for insomniacs across the country come out. On let's go Barry Mitchell and the world news now polka and an overnight staples since 1990 to a favorite of curly haired comedians. Ax fell more. You've got to end a claimed amphibians. And tell him back to know who's coming the lyrics of our early morning Melanie ringing true even today. It's late at night you're wide awake and you're not wearing masks so now the whole world is not wearing. No you started a trend ID nine years ago I did. And now we actually sent home with zoo and just address. And this sandy. It all began when Barry came into this studio in 1992. Meeting with original world news now show runner David Borman. Who wanted to let Barry in on an inside joke between crew and original anchor Lisa McRee. Who hated the cold gusts that you wanna write us polka. And he did and right. Cheer about that spot in the studio is where he recorded the first world news poll are next to the Peter Jennings anchor desk let's pump. Nobody got Barry would go once record more than a hundred different versions. But he did. And in Perry's book don't weirder the better. Choose to its students from above the marquee. Well below zero temperatures polar vortex Pollock mark back to the rare celebrity to. William Shatner doing his talks in version of the world news ultra fast. Don't bum hip well every day you're going down. World. I thought I was rehearsing with him. Turned out that was take you say to one day and Perry's personal favorite at the time I say let's get a bubble machine here it's something familiar it's something climbed its and it's the week. And it's the ended in which they come to expect. Your face and your voice and create what does it teach you to to mean that facility for people. It means a lot because I always grew up loving gene songs and the fact that I Britain want to remember I think a lot to me. Being known for something like that brings some little pleasure to people. Makes you makes me really happy. Our thanks to well and berries and collaborator Barbara Streisand.

