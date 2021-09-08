Transcript for Some hospitals on verge of running out of ICU beds

This morning the fourth wave of Kobe is devastating parts of the US as hospital capacity and staffing reaches a breaking news. Houston Texas a city with nearly seven million people. Is down to just 46 icu bets its impact in all of us. And it actually beginning to threaten health era for people with other problems. Nationwide more than 66000. Coping patients are getting care with an average of 8000 hospitalizations. A day. Up more than 300%. From last month the highest number since February. One church leader in Jacksonville Florida hosting the vaccination event this weekend after six of his parishioners died from cove it. In the last ten d.s. Four of them he says were healthy in under 35. All were unvaccinated. Because we are praying but we're not just gonna pray well brain do something on Meet the Press Sunday doctor Anthony county saying could he hopes the FDA will fully approved Covert nineteen vaccines by the end of the month. If that's the case. Do you feel good to see the end power meant. Of the local enterprises. Giving mandates that time has come is we've got to go the extra step. To get people vaccinated and as the school year begins there's growing concern that new virus hotspots will emerge. With former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb predicting on face the nation and Illinois Indiana and North Carolina. Could be next time we now see the virus spreading to northern states are cases of building and states like Illinois Indiana North Carolina Dan Lieberman ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.