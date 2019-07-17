Transcript for House condemns Trump's tweets

We begin with that rare rebuke from congress officially condemning president trumps racist attacks on four congresswoman of color the resolution passed with only four Republicans breaking ranks to side with Democrats they called out the president for urging the four congresswomen to go back to where they came from. But the president is insisting he's no racist. ABC's not a cause are out. Good morning today and good morning Tenet. Partisan divides were on full display yesterday as members of both parties stopped to their respective corners. An overnight the president taking notice praising quote unified GOP. A partisan showdown on the house floor I didn't know race isn't when asked Viet. I know race isn't print I fear that the mayhem igniting have a vote on a resolution condemning the president. His tweet telling us for congress women of color to quote go back to the countries they came from. Every single member of this institution democratic and Republican. Should join us in condemning the president's racist week. To do anything less. Would be a shocking rejection of our values and ashamed thought abdication. Some of our oath of office to protect the American people. Republicans immediately objecting to her use of the word racist and calling for it to be removed from the official record. The hour plus long drama ending in a vote along party lines to approve the resolution. All but these four Republicans voting against it I believe this is about ideology. This is about socialism vs freedom. On Tuesday president Tron double down on his attacks and called house resolution to quote con game. Overnight adding in a tweet quote so great to see how unified the Republican Party was on today's votes concerning statements I made. Republicans have remained largely silent on the president's tweet most notably senate majority leader Mitch McConnell. Who in his first public remarks echoed the president's criticism of Democrats not condemning which he called. Anti somatic comments by members of their own party. The most of vile accusations and insults against our nation have become. Incredibly retained. And McConnell then went on to issue blames took the blame to both sides saying from the president. To the house speaker to freshman lawmakers that quote all have the responsibility to elevate the public discourse. In the meantime a Texas congressman introduced articles of impeachment against president from. And the move could force the house to take up the issue by this week. Despite opposition from democratic leaders and Hank and a right Mona thank you for joining us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.