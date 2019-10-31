Transcript for House Democrats to hold vote on next steps in impeachment inquiry

Well now to this crucial vote expected this morning at Washington as the impeachment investigation ramps up. Democrats plan to approve a resolution that will move the investigation from behind closed doors into public view. Meanwhile former national security advisor John Bolton is making it clear that he will not testify voluntarily. ABC's and as Iraq Qatar has all the. Good morning to name can add house Democrats are confident that they will achieve near unity today as they vote on a new resolution outlining rules for making hearings public and are releasing it deposition transcripts. This morning a house Democrats gearing up to take the impeachment inquiry to a whole new level. As the full house prepares to vote on a resolution today at laying out the rules for next steps in the investigation. Including procedures burger public hearings. Congressional Republicans still opposing the process. It below student initiated a bizarre process but they're struggling to explain the substance coming out of those hearings that's raising even more questions about the phone call that kicked off the inquiry. The White House has insisted it released a complete transcript of the conversation between president trump and the president of Ukraine. Word for word. Comma for comma. Done by people that do it for a living I we had an exact transcript. But earlier this week lieutenant colonel Alexander Bateman who is on that call reportedly told lawmakers that crucial freezes were left out. According to the New York Times that men testified document released by the White House did not include comments from the president. That there were recordings of former vice president Joseph Biden discussing corruption. And it did not reflect the Ukrainian president making an explicit mention of the company Biden's son worked for on Wednesday more damning testimony from trans nominee for Russia ambassador John Sullivan. Soliciting investigations into domestic political opponent. I don't think that would be in accord with our our values. Democrats now summoning the president's former national security advisor John Bolton. His attorney telling ABC news Bolton will not appear voluntarily but will accept a subpoena. And they tend more ricin is expected to testify he's the top a Russia expert on the National Security Council but he is expected to leave his White House post soon Jane Tenet all right and as of course will be following the latest on that crucial vote scheduled for just a few hours from now.

