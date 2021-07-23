Transcript for Internet outage affects major US companies

This morning new. UPS Amazon McDonald's some airlines and even some 911 emergency systems showed error messages on their web sites. Delta and southwest customers on able to check in online I spoke to cyber security expert got Spiro. These are big companies that happy outages. How that was the problem the challenge. Chairman was that when folks would visit these web sites. They would either receive nothing at all or they would receive a very very slow performing web site. A key Internet service provider aka mind says this was not cyber attack but rather a bug in its soft four update. Sounds innocent enough but aka mine is one of the few companies in the world but serves as a type of Internet middleman making sure people can get to the web sites they want as efficiently as possible for good. Almost an hour it was real major issue. Adding to the concern this is the third major Internet outage in just the past two months the second involving aka my. In June dozens of major web sites went down for nearly one hour and days later some airlines and stock exchanges also experienced outages which Akamai said was again from a bug in its system all this highlights the growing risk of relying on so few companies to provide the infrastructure that runs the Internet. There's. And their east small number of companies have huge control over the Internet functioning properly if one of them becomes impeded. Lower becomes tactic breached it can affect all eyes. The Tokyo Olympics web site also went down for a brief period Thursday but like the others it was back up and running within an hour.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.