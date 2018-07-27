Transcript for Investors call on Zuckerberg to step down as chairman

FaceBook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is under pressure this morning facing a new call to step down after his company suffered the biggest one day loss in value. Of any public company. In history. Zuckerberg himself lost sixteen billion dollars but he is worth about some B seven billion dollars. Analysts say people are on for ending FaceBook angry over its response to privacy concerns. This morning a new call to fire Mark Zuckerberg. Shareholders are now trying to replace the FaceBook boss as chairman after the company lost a hundred in nineteen billion dollars in market value Thursday. That decline is equivalent to the total value of some of the country's biggest companies including Nike and mcdonalds one investment company with about eleven million dollars in FaceBook stock. Is demanding Zuckerberg relinquish the role as chairman because they say of a lack of oversight that's contributed to FaceBook. Missing or mishandling a number severe controversies. He's reached all its citizens. Business professor Robert ever hard isn't suggesting Zuckerberg will or needs to step down but says FaceBook could now be too complex for the 34 year old billionaire. The problem is you don't learn in computer science techniques of managing a global company that involves governments that involves his first shareholders that involves to first political interest. To help it grow FaceBook has added extra Graham hockey lists a virtual reality headset and wants out. But it's now being forced to police what people post. They have so many things going in so many directions. With some winning billions of people. Communicating. And stuff that in a lot of cases incorrect information. The company is now sinking more money into security features. After Cambridge analytic a firm hired by the 2016 trump campaign may have improperly harvested information from up to 87 million users and now user growth is also problem. It's losing its teenage audience and that's very important it's getting it needs to Graham but losing it on the FaceBook service. And so I think that there's a lot of questions about whether if companies can continue to grow and ultimately if you project far enough whether it might start to shrink. Facebook's market plunge brought down other tech companies on Wall Street but it doesn't appear to be hurting Amazon the online retailer posted a higher profit than expected. More than doubling Wall Street's estimates investors now believe Amazon will surpass apple. And become the first company ever worth a trillion dollars. In the meantime FaceBook announce its increasing the budget for Mark Zuckerberg security detail to ten million dollars because of what the company calls specific threats.

