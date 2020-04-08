Transcript for Isaias makes landfall

Overnight her king used that he is making landfall. Roaring ashore along the north and south on a border. In ocean isle beach North Carolina homes catching fire after tornadoes were reported in the area. There were three. Possibly fall or fall flat and the it looked lied but of those flying art Al out. Nate Thompson a man on vacation with his family saw the flames. Rates to help firefighters. BS meter run back and forth between the trucks and grabbed it thinks. Because there in an oxygen Denton. So ended up for a while rolling attrition through the water didn't Wear thin layers we we take care of each other. ABC's rob Marciano taking this video of the I wall. Dangerous winds blinding rain and a storm surge up to five feet is expected in some areas. The status or category of a storm can be misleading. Whether it's labeled a tropical storm or hurricane. You should take this storm seriously further complicating matters the corner virus pandemic. In North Carolina evacuees are getting their temperatures checked before entering shelters. Overnight the hurricane slamming Myrtle Beach. Nearby the time with medical center called in the national bar weeks ago to help handle its cove in nineteen cases. Now the staff is prepared to face a surge in patients after the storm. Apple is full would cut over the icu beds were overcapacity that you says and now affects. Storm common it's just something else to deal with. And this morning millions are bracing for impact in New York City a temporary dam is now set up in lower Manhattan where seventy mile per hour wind gusts are possible today. Stronger than what sandy brought to the area and Tony twelfth. After hurricanes said the I think it's like you know post traumatic stress we hear hurricane we all get nervous. And also one big concern is coastal flooding during high tide with a full moon.

