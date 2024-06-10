Israel defends hostage-rescue raid

Israel is responding to Hamas' claim that 274 civilians were killed in a raid to recover hostages as Benny Gantz resigns from Israel's war cabinet. ABC News' Alison Kosik reports.

June 10, 2024

